Infant found dead in southwest Atlanta apartment, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating the death of an infant.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of an unresponsive infant at an apartment complex on Center Street SW on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located 6-month-old Angel Speight. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not provided additional information surrounding the investigation.
It is unclear if any arrests have been made in this investigation.
The investigation remains ongoing.
