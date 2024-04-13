Hundreds show up to Atlanta IRS office during Saturday ‘face-to-face’ help event

ATLANTA — At a scheduled walk-in event to help taxpayers at the Atlanta Internal Revenue Service office, hundreds showed up in a line that is currently wrapped around the building.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin went to the IRS office on W. Peachtree Street to learn more, where some in the line told her they’d received letters saying their refunds were being held until some information could be verified.

In a page on the IRS website, the federal agency said it had a series of planned once-a-month walk-in events to help taxpayers without appointments.

On Saturday, a video shot by Channel 2 Action News showed the crowd waiting to go in.

It’s unclear at this time if all of the people in the crowd received the letter about their refunds being held by the IRS, pending verification.

Speaking to people in line at the IRS building, some of the people waiting in line told Griffin that they received letters asking them to verify their identities to get their tax refunds.

At the office, others said they were told it could take up to 180 days for the refunds to come in, once verified.

A few in the crowd also said that they had appointments scheduled, but they may not get to them until July.

The situation in Atlanta comes just days before Wednesday’s tax day deadline.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the IRS for more information about the event and the crowd in Atlanta and are waiting to for their response.

