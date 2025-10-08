Hosea Helps announces Thanksgiving event, asks for turkeys and donations

ATLANTA — Hosea Helps will host its annual Thanksgiving Day Event on Thursday, November 27, 2025, in southwest Atlanta, providing families in need with turkeys and all the trimmings for a full Thanksgiving Dinner.

As inflation continues to rise, the demand for food, housing, utility assistance, and other necessities has increased, prompting Hosea Helps to ask for support to ensure families receive the help they need.

“The need has never been greater,” said Elisabeth Omilami, Development Manager of Hosea Helps. “Every day, more families are calling us for help. We must act now to make sure no child, no senior, and no family is left without a Thanksgiving meal.”

Hosea Helps has outlined several immediate needs to support their Thanksgiving and holiday events, including donations of turkeys, non-perishable food items, financial contributions, and volunteers. These contributions are crucial to meet growing demand.

The organization has been a lifeline for families in crisis for over 54 years, distributing more than one million pounds of food in 2024 and serving over 40,000 people through its programs. Their holiday festivals, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the Children’s Christmas Party, bring hope and relief to thousands of Atlantans.

Hosea Helps offers multiple ways for the community to contribute, including online donations, mail (P.O. Box 4672, Atlanta, GA 30032), CashApp ($hoseahelps), and in-person drop-offs at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30315.

Hosea Helps is urging the community to act now to prevent hunger and despair this Thanksgiving. “Together, we can prevent hunger and despair this Thanksgiving,” Omilami added. “But we must have your help today. Every turkey, every dollar, every act of kindness will directly feed a family in need.”

