Have you given blood lately? Georgia communities in urgent need as winter threat continues

ATLANTA — February is the month of love. In a month filled with gifts and gestures, another way to show someone that you care: donate blood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the American Red Cross, weather systems can disrupt blood drives and the ability to provide critical blood products to hospitals.

While thousands have donated, blood supply is needed now more than ever.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Red Cross states that people of all blood types--especially type O blood donors are the most needed blood group by hospitals.

Platelet donors are needed daily to ensure blood products are available for hospitals at a moment’s notice.

Citizens who donate in February will receive a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For the full list of counties’ dates and availability or to schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, click here. Citizens can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Here are a few upcoming blood donation opportunities beginning Feb.12 throughout metro Atlanta:

Clayton County: Morrow

2/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Morrow, 1500 Morrow Rd

2/28/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Morrow High School, 2299 Old Rex Morrow Road

Riverdale

2/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Clayton County Fire Department, 7810 Highway 85

Clayton County: Jonesboro

2/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Perry Career Center, 137 Spring St

Cobb County: Acworth

2/12/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road

2/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway

2/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway

2/16/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Blvd

Atlanta

2/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Avenue Southeast

2/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Avenue Southeast

Austell

2/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellstar Cobb Hospital/Women’s Center, 3950 Austell Road

Kennesaw

2/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bullard Elementary School, 3656 Old Stilesboro Road

2/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle

2/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northwest Family YMCA, 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane

Marietta

2/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

2/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

2/13/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road

2/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

2/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority, 1170 Atlanta Industrial Drive

Powder Springs

2/12/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Macland Presbyterian Church, 3615 Macland Rd

2/13/2024: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Church of Latter Day Saints - Powder Springs, 2595 New Macland Rd.

Smyrna

2/12/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle

2/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wellstar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Rd

DeKalb County: Decatur

2/12/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Decatur UMC, 1523 Church Street

2/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Christian Church of Decatur, 601 West Ponce de Leon Avenue

2/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street

2/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dekalb Medical Center Women’s Center, 2701 N. Decatur Road

Tucker

2/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., City of Tucker Parks and Recreation, 4898 Lavista Rd

2/22/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Tucker First United Methodist Church, 2397 Fourth Street

DeKalb County: Clarkston

2/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., CN-Bookstore, 555 N Indian Creek Dr

Decatur

2/25/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., House of Hope Atlanta, 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy

Douglas County: Douglasville

2/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Douglasville Public Safety Complex, 2083 Fairburn Rd

2/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Douglasville First United Methodist Church-Tidwll Hall, 6167 Prestley Mill Road

Peachtree City

2/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Keller Williams Peachtree City, 1200 Commerce Drive, Suite 110

Fulton County: Alpharetta

2/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

2/13/2024: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

2/14/2024: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

2/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, 5555 Windward Parkway, Mail Stop A3D702C

Atlanta

2/12/2024: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

2/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

2/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Urban Life Building, 140 Decatur Street

2/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Piedmont Atlanta Hospital 1984 Building, 1968 Peachtree Road, NW

Duluth

2/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

2/13/2024: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

2/14/2024: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

2/15/2024: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

2/16/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

2/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

Suwanee

2/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Riverwatch Middle School, 610 James Burgess Road

2/15/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Gwinnett County Public Schools Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road NW, Instructional Support Center

2/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Suwanee, 330 Town Center Ave

2/29/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richland Community Clubhouse, 2074 Quinton Place

Gwinnett County: Lawrenceville

2/28/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, 970 McElvaney Ln NW

Henry County: McDonough

2/27/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., McDonough Presbyterian Church, 427 McGarity Road

2/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Henry County Academy for Advanced Studies, 401 East Tomlinson Street

Stockbridge

2/28/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Piedmont Henry, 1133 Eagles Landing Parkway

Rockdale County: Conyers

2/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

2/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

2/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

2/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

2/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

IN OTHER NEWS:

MARTA bus catches fire, partially closing I-20 ramp, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group