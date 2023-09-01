Governor promises to go after those making threats against GA lawmakers

ATLANTA — Several state lawmakers report receiving threats in the days after the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 of his co-defendants.

This is coming from Republicans as well as Democrats, though they may not be tied directly to those indictments.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned Friday that a Texas man pleaded guilty to making online threats against Georgia officials.

Chad Stark admitted he went online and posted threats against at least three Georgia officials in January 2021.

But those kinds of threats have escalated in recent months, against Republicans and Democrats.

The governor said the state will find and prosecute those making them.

“Quite frankly, the people are sick of it,” Republican state Sen. Bo Hatchett said.

Hatchett said he and Republican state Sen. Shelly Echols both received threats after they refused to sign a letter demanding a special session to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Such a session, he thinks, would be unlawful.

In a statement, Echols told said, “The way I’ve been treated is just the reason good people don’t run for public office.”

Hatchett is hoping voters are ready to reject this kind of politics.

“At the end of the day, being on the right side of truth is never a bad thing, and that’s what we need more of in politics, and honestly, in today’s world,” Hatchett said.

Kemp addressed the increased threats against public officials, Democrats and Republicans, on Thursday.

“Look, I know full well about threats,” Kemp said. “My family and I have been dealing with that for the last three years, so I understand how a lot of those legislators are feeling right now.

Kemp said he’s directed the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to go after those making threats.

“It is wrong. It is unnecessary, and in the state of Georgia, when we have people who are making threats against our citizens, whether they’re elected officials or not, we take that very seriously, and we will act on that,” Kemp said.

In July, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat confirmed threats against him and against Willis. He promised to investigate those threats and bring those making them to justice.

