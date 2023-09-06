Gov. Kemp announces more automotive jobs coming to Georgia

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp announced another automotive parts company would be expanding its operations and building a new facility in the state of Georgia.

According to the governor’s office, DAS Corp. will build a manufacturing facility in Metter, bringing 300 jobs and an expected $35 million investment to Candler County.

The governor’s office said DAS specializes in designing and manufacturing seating systems, safety seating components, and seating structures.

DAS was established in Korea in 1987 and is a supplier for both Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia and Hyundai Motor Group.

The new DAS facility will be in the Candler County Industrial Park in Metter, with operations expected to begin in the second half of 2024.

“Suppliers for the Hyundai Metaplant resulted in over $2 billion in investment last fiscal year, alone, helping Georgia achieve a third straight year of record-breaking economic growth,” Kemp said. “Our logistics assets, including a reliable network of rail lines and highways, connect companies like DAS to key business partners in all corners of the state and to markets across the world, providing direct benefits to Georgia communities.”

Over the next five years, the governor’s office said DAS will be recruiting assembly technicians to work at the facility.

“The strategic location near prominent cities like Savannah and Macon, facilitating convenient access, played a pivotal role in our decision-making process,” Sean Kim, Chief Operating Officer at DAS, said. “Looking ahead to future expansion prospects, we deemed Metter to be an ideal location in anticipation of its role as a global electric vehicle production hub thanks to its close proximity to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.”

DAS’ Georgia announcement marks the third such business development in Georgia in just over a week among automotive businesses.

