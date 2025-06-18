Georgia Job Corps student part of lawsuit taking on Trump administration to keep program alive

ATLANTA — A group of six former Job Corps students, including one from Georgia, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration claiming it lacks the legal authority to shut down the program.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, seeks to prevent the closure of the Job Corps program, which the U.S. Labor Department plans to shut down due to financial deficits.

The plaintiffs argue that the administration did not follow the legal steps required to close the program, which was established by Congress in 1964 to assist low-income students.

“I joined this lawsuit to fight for more time and support so that all students, including myself, can have a fair chance at completing their programs and building better lives,” Georgia Job Corps student Anaria Cabrera said in a statement to Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

“Our lawsuit is intended to pump the brakes and say, wait a minute. No, you can’t just on the turn of a dime, cut off this vital program,” Scott McCoy, an attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center, said.

The Job Corps program was created to help low-income students aged 16 to 24 earn a high school diploma, receive job training, and provide housing and meals.

However, the Trump administration has cited financial issues, reporting a $141 million deficit last year and projecting a $213 million deficit this year, as reasons for the shutdown.

The plaintiffs are seeking to expand the lawsuit to include all 25,000 Job Corps students nationwide, turning it into a class action suit.

McCoy argues that the administration ignored specific steps outlined by Congress for shutting down the program.

The outcome of the lawsuit could determine the future of the Job Corps program and impact thousands of students across the country.

