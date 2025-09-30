Gas leak prompts evacuations at school, homes in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A gas leak at a southwest Atlanta home has led to an evacuation of nearby neighbors, officials said.

According to Atlanta Fire and Rescue, crews responded to reports of a gas leak just after 12:30 at 860 Welch Street SW.

Fire officials said crews are working with Atlanta Gas Light to shut off the leak.

A school and homes around are being evacuated as a precaution. Channel 2 Action News has learned the impacted school is Kindezi at Gideons Elementary, a charter school.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We’ll have LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

