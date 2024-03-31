GA DNR making it easier for people with disabilities be able to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says it is renewing its commitment to provide “hunting, fishing, and other outdoor recreational opportunities for those with mobility impairments.”

The department’s Outdoors Beyond Barriers adaptive program aims to provide the tools and resources for people with access to the outdoors for all Georgians.

“Outdoors Beyond Barriers seeks to educate, encourage, and empower Georgians with mobility impairments to connect with nature,” said Walter Rabon, Commissioner of Georgia DNR. “With March being National Disability Awareness Month, we want to ensure everyone is aware of the efforts being made by our department to remove obstacles associated with getting outdoors for those who are mobility impaired.”

DNR said it plans to grow the program by hosting hunting and fishing events in each of the department’s six regions around the state on public lands and fishing areas, while also providing additional opportunities in partnership with private landowners throughout Georgia.

The department said it will also continue to offer free Action Trackchairs for those with mobility impairments thanks to the partnership with the Aimee Copeland Foundation’s All Terrain Georgia initiative.

Currently, more than 2.2 million Georgians have some sort of disability, and of that, about 14% are mobility-related, DNR said. The state said it has “invested over $2.2 million in accessibility improvements for their infrastructure and outdoor opportunities.”

