Fentanyl overdose suspect in death of 20-year-old UGA student surrenders at jail, APD confirms

ATLANTA — After a 20-year-old University of Georgia student from Atlanta died from a fentanyl overdose over the Thanksgiving holiday, his family was fighting for justice.

Now, it looks like they’re one step closer to achieving that goal.

Shortly before Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that a suspect in the case, Abram Rincon, accused of dealing drugs, had surrendered himself at the Fulton County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An Atlanta police narcotics lieutenant told Winne that a paperwork mistake may have helped Rincon get out of jail on a signature bond earlier this week, meaning he wouldn’t have to post money to be released.

The lieutenant said, “Make no mistake, [Rincon] would either surrender today or police would be out to arrest him.”

At about 5:46 p.m. on Friday, Rincon’s attorney Jay Abt told Winne his client had surrendered at the jail, which would be his second time there this week.

On Thursday, Channel 2 Action News shared O’Kelley’s family’s story and spoke to his mother, Angela King, who has pushed hard for justice for the family and to make it so similar tragedies don’t happen again.

She told Winne during the interview that she was furious Rincon had been able to get a signature bond. Channel 2 Action News reported a magistrate judge was investigating how the release had been allowed.

Rincon’s attorney said several charges had been dismissed, and the overdose death portion of the APD investigation had not been included or mentioned at his first appearance.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Friday, Atlanta Police Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said an APD homicide detective investigating O’Kelley’s death had obtained his cell phone from his father.

When APD went through the phone, they found a conversation where O’Kelley had placed an order for what he wanted with someone listed in the phone as AB, allegedly Rincon.

In the ensuing weeks, an undercover APD officer made buys from Rincon, which helped the Narcotics unit get a search warrant for the alleged drug dealer’s apartment.

On Monday, APD executed the warrant and officers searched Rincon’s home.

Atlanta Police Lt. Robert Albertini said the apartment search turned up several types of illegal drugs, eight guns and a bulletproof vest.

Rincon’s attorney told Winne on the phone that his client was not guilty and that they “look forward to our day in court.”

Albertini said the warrants for weapons and trafficking charges, which he told Channel 2 Action News had not been seen by the magistrate judge who granted Rincon bond, have been reissued and Abt was notified. He agreed to have Rincon surrender Friday to answer the charges.

Reached by phone, King said she’s not stopping her prayers to get purpose out of pain, raise fentanyl awareness and get justice for her son Jack. She said she’s deeply appreciative of all of the efforts by Atlanta police leading up to the initial arrest of Rincon and the investigative efforts since.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Ga. students heading to Florida for Spring Break need to be aware of deadly rip currents

©2023 Cox Media Group