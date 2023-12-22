Families of unsolved deadly hit-and-runs call for better safety for pedestrians in Atlanta

ATLANTA — City leaders started a campaign to make it safer for people to walk around the streets of Atlanta. Last year, more than two dozen pedestrians died after being hit by a vehicle.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore reports police are working to solve two high-profile fatal hit and run cases.

Brittany Glover, 33, was the victim of a hit and run driver. Her mother spoke on the steps of Atlanta City Hall.

“Two things I do know that my daughter is dead and the person who killed her is free. It’s important because it gives that person an opportunity to kill again,” Brittany’s mother said.

Brittany was hit in Sept. 2022 in northwest Atlanta.

“She was hit on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue,” according to her mother.

Police are looking for a car with damages to the windshield and the front end. Witnesses said a woman was behind the wheel.

“For it to be one full year and we still don’t have any details about what happened to my daughter, it’s a shame,” her mother said.

Last year, according to Georgia’s Governors Highway Safety Association, 38 people, including Brittany, loss their lives walking in the city.

Back in January of this year, 9-year-old Jamal Dean loss his life to a hit-and-run driver. It happened on Cleveland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

“I would not wish this on anyone my pain is unimaginable,” Jamal’s mother said.

Jamal’s mom dropped him off at a rec center so he could register to play basketball. Police said a red Toyota Tundra pick-up truck hit the 9-year-old and kept going.

“He died in my arms,” his mother said.

Glover’s mother wants city leaders to help reduce to the number of fatal accidents in Atlanta and add more safety measures at crosswalks.

The city council put a $10,000 reward to find the hit and run driver who killed Brittany.

