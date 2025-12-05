ATLANTA — A study from Emory University, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, confirms that MISTR’s telehealth model is transforming HIV prevention in the U.S.

Nearly one in five people on PrEP are receiving their medication through MISTR.

The study analyzed data from 2018 to 2025, showing that MISTR provides PrEP and preventive care to 19% of Americans using PrEP, with a significant portion of patients uninsured and completing at-home testing for HIV and STIs.

“This study is validation that our model works and that telehealth can help end HIV and reduce STIs in the U.S. without direct costs to patients,” said Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of MISTR.

Dr. Aaron Siegler, associate professor at Emory University, stated, “The findings demonstrate that telePrEP is contributing meaningfully to PrEP delivery in the United States.”

MISTR’s model utilizes savings from the 340B Drug Pricing Program to cover costs for labs, consultations, and telehealth visits, benefiting both insured and uninsured patients.

The study highlights MISTR’s expansion of prevention through free DoxyPEP, which has reduced STI infections by half among its patients.

Public-health leaders are advocating for Congress and HHS to protect programs like 340B and expand support for telehealth-based HIV prevention.

MISTR’s marketing efforts focus on breaking down stigma and promoting sexual health through community engagement and social media campaigns.

MISTR and SISTR provide completely free PrEP, covering all associated costs, and are enrolling patients for Yeztugo, a long-acting injectable PrEP option.

