Drivers call 911 after seeing body on the side of I-20 ramp, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run after the victim was found on the side of the road.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News around 12:21 a.m. Friday, officers received reports of a body on the side of the Interstate 20 EB ramp from I-75 North.

According to the investigation, drivers called 911 when they passed the body on the side of the road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they were met by paramedics who were performing CPR on the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the victim’s identity is unknown since he had no identification on him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators believe the victim was hit by a car and died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Leaders in Clayton County found a way curb violence in its schools

©2023 Cox Media Group