Crews work to extinguish blaze at embattled Forest Cove Apartments

ATLANTA — Crews are fighting a large fire at a well-known, vacant apartment complex.

Atlanta fire officials said at 5:30 a.m. Monday, crews received reports of a fire at the Forest Cove Apartments at New Town Circle.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire from the vacant apartment building.

No injuries have been reported.

Channel 2 Action News has reported for years about issues at the complex.

The Code Enforcement Unit investigated in July 2021 and found the apartments had 150 violations of city codes.

Officers found broken windows, open units, and vacant units that were improperly boarded. They also found damaged siding, abandoned, inoperable vehicles, severe overgrowth, burned buildings, and areas of accumulated debris and trash.

Tenants complained of mold, water leaks and even ceilings collapsing.

In May 2022, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens signed legislation allocating the first $1.5 million of a planned $9.1 million investment to support the relocation of residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

