Bridge damaged by homeless encampment renews attention on Atlanta’s homeless crisis

ATLANTA — A fire in a homeless encampment under a bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road, quickly grew early Wednesday morning, damaging the bridge and forcing transportation officials to close the crossing until repairs are made to ensure it is safe.

People who live and work in the area, say they urged the city months ago to close the encampment due to a fire risk. The accidental fire has brought renewed attention to Atlanta’s growing homeless population.

“We totally understand where the community is coming from. You do not want this to happen in your backyard. And then, you do not want people’s lives to be at risk,” Atlanta Mission spokeswoman Rachel Reynolds told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Atlanta Mission houses an average of 800 men, women, and children each night. They say they need more capacity, but say many who live on the streets, especially in encampments, are reluctant to surrender their freedom for a warm bed and hot meal.

“They have had bad experiences with shelters. They have been in traumatic situations. Things are triggering them. You have to think about these encampments. A lot of people who are there, this is their community. Those are their friends, and this is their home,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says current estimates suggest there are 2,500 to 3,000 unhoused people in Atlanta.

City officials are considering ways to create more affordable housing to get people off the street. Earlier this year, the mayor authorized four million dollars in fund to convert shipping containers into small apartments. The containers were donated by GEMA.

“We thought how to rapidly rehouse people, to quickly get them into housing. So, we take these shipping containers and make small apartments. They have a bedroom, a living room, kitchenette, and a bathroom shower. Imagine like a hotel room. Being able to live and stay warm, safe, and stable,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told Channel 2 Action News.

The mayor said they expect to have 40 containers converted into homes by the end of the year. They will be located on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta, near Grady Memorial Hospital and the Gateway Center.

