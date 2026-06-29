Black Protestant church leaders to discuss role in American public life

ATLANTA — Leaders from Historically Black Protestant churches across the country will gather June 30 at Ebenezer Baptist Church to reflect on their communities’ roles in American public life as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

The event, “A Faithful Struggle: Historically Black Protestant Churches’ Reflections at America’s 250th,” is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. at the church, located at 101 Jackson St. NE. It is hosted by Interfaith America, a national nonprofit organization founded in 2002 that equips leaders to navigate a pluralistic society.

The forum is part of a series Interfaith America is hosting in faith communities nationwide. Upcoming events will draw participants from Roman Catholic, Sikh, Islamic, and other traditions, according to a release from the organization.

Panelists will examine how historically Black Protestant churches have helped communities build bridges, uphold religious liberty, and protect democracy. The discussion will also explore how faith leaders can help Americans navigate political, cultural and religious divisions.

Speakers include:

The Rev. Dr. John H. Vaughn, executive pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church

The Rev. Devon Jerome Crawford, senior pastor, Historic Third Baptist Church of San Francisco

The Rev. Frederick Davie, senior executive vice president, Union Theological Seminary, and senior advisor, Interfaith America

The Rev. Dr. Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes, co-founding lead pastor, The Double Love Experience Church, and director of the Technology, Innovation & Digital Engagement Lab Fellowship, Union Theological Seminary

WHERE: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE, Atlanta

WHEN: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30

About Interfaith America: Founded in 2002, Interfaith America is the premier interfaith organization in the United States. It equips leaders in higher education, corporate America, and civic life to build institutional cultures of respect and cooperation across difference. For more information, visit InterfaithAmerica.org.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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