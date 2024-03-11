Atlanta nonprofit grocery store that gives food away says need continues to grow

ATLANTA — Founders of a nonprofit grocery store in northwest Atlanta just moved into a much larger space, because they say there’s a much greater need.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen at the store along David Lee Holloway Parkway where the manager says the shelves will be bare by closing time.

Matthew Jones says his grocery store, called The Grocery Spot is about to get cleaned out, and that’s the idea.

“Yeah, this store will be completely empty by the end of the day. There will be nothing left,” Jones said.

It’s a nonprofit market where customers don’t pay a penny for anything.

Channel 2 Action News first took you inside last summer at the former location along Charlotte Place.

Organizers say the building wasn’t large enough to handle the need, so they went from 1,200 square feet to 8,000 a few miles down the road on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

“They walk in and see this large facility and it’s awe. Oh my gosh. There’s so much more,” Volunteer Director Darius Tigner said.

The store now provides twice as much merchandise—200,000 pounds per week—and helps from 500 to 700 families a day.

The old location is now a thrift store that helps fund the free groceries. The goal is to take this all over the city one neighborhood at a time.

“The best feeling is knowing we can replicate this and do it again. We now have a model we can show off that other neighborhoods can create,” Jones said.

To learn more about The Grocery Spot, click here.

