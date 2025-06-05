Atlanta job fair offers chance to clear your criminal record on Saturday

ATLANTA — Atlanta and Fulton County leaders are offering the chance to clear your record at the Record Restriction (Expungement) Job and Resource Fair this Saturday.

Even a minor or dismissed charge can create big troubles down the road when it comes to job seeking, securing housing, or being denied educational or financial aid opportunities.

At the event at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, you can get an opportunity to see what’s on your record and get advice on what can be removed.

An expungement is the legal process of clearing a criminal record so you can pursue opportunities that may be currently unavailable due to a past arrest or conviction.

