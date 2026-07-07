Atlanta historical society to move into new headquarters, set up shop in historic 1911 building

ATLANTA — Buckhead Heritage, a historic preservation organization and non-profit focused on the history and celebration of the Buckhead community in Atlanta, announced it was moving its headquarters.

As part of a partnership with the Peachtree Battle Alliance, Buckhead heritage was able to make a deal with Atlanta Public Schools to take over and move into the E. Rivers Lodge at the corner of Peachtree Road and Peachtree Battle Avenue.

The lodge, built in 1911, was originally a sales office for Peachtree Heights Development Company, led by Eretus Rivers.

It was among the first buildings in what would become Atlanta’s Peachtree heights West neighborhood, the organization said.

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“This is one of the most historic buildings in Buckhead and the city of Atlanta. We don’t have many 115-year-old buildings,” Ivan Allen, who oversaw the agreement on behalf of Buckhead Heritage, said in a statement. “I want to personally thank Chelsea Montgomery, Senior Advisor of Operational Efficiency, and Daniel Drake, Senior Executive Director, Facilities Services with APS for their hard work on this important agreement.”

Located directly across from what is now the E. Rivers Elementary School, Buckhead Heritage said they secured $100,000 to make investments and improvements to the building and its surrounding grounds, all funded by private support instead of taxpayer dollars.

As part of the improvements, the E. Rivers Lodge will be used as both organization headquarters and a place where visitors can learn more about Buckhead’s history.

“This is exactly the kind of project Buckhead Heritage was created to champion: preserving a meaningful place while giving it new life as a resource for the entire community. As we celebrate our 20th year serving Buckhead, we see this as a catalyst for broader engagement, preservation, and growth for the next 20 years and beyond,” Frank Virgin, a Buckhead Heritage board member, said.

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