Atlanta Community Food Bank receives $750K grant to boost food rescue efforts

The Atlanta Community Food Bank announced today a $750,000 grant from Walmart and Feeding America, part of a continuing, multi-year partnership to strengthen food donation efforts between food banks, partner agencies, and local retailers.

Funded by Walmart and awarded to 13 food banks in the Feeding America network of local food banks, the Retail Agency Capacity Grant equips food banks’ partner agencies, including food pantries and meal programs, with equipment, vehicles and staff to support “food rescue” efforts, in which grocers donate fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable foods to food banks and agency partners.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is applying the grant funds to the purchase of eight trucks and one van for selected partner agencies. Covington First United Methodist Church, Dawson Community Foodbank, Inc., Never Alone, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Reflections of Trinity, Selina Ellis Cares, Southeast Atlanta Seventh Day Baptist, and The River Community will use the trucks and van to conduct direct retail pick-ups at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

This access to fresh produce and other perishable food items will increase the amount of nutritious and healthy food available to neighbors in need.

“Since 2020, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has increased the amount of fresh produce, meats, and other perishables offered to our partners, and these items now account for 65% percent of the food we distribute. But properly transporting these items requires specialized equipment,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “This grant from Walmart allows us to expand our commitment to providing healthy and nutritious food options by providing eight partner agencies with vehicles that can safely transport perishables.”

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group