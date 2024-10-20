AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — Another week, another shake-up in the latest AP Poll Top 25.

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs knocked off No. 1 Texas Longhorns, 30-15, in Austin.

So what does that mean for this week’s rankings? Will the Dawgs jump to No. 1? Or will the Oregon Ducks take it?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Penn State

5. Texas

6. Miami (FL)

7. LSU

8. Iowa State

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. BYU

12. Notre Dame

13. Texas A&M

14. Pittsburgh

15. Indiana

16. Alabama

17. Ole Miss

18. Kansas State

19. Boise State

20. SMU

21. Illinois

22. Vanderbilt

23. Missouri

24. Army

25. Navy

The AP poll will be released on Sunday afternoon.

Watch GameDay on 2 every Saturday at 11 a.m. as WSB-TV gets you ready for the biggest games of the week. Then on Saturday nights, watch SEC GameDay on 2, a new 30-minute LIVE postgame show, following SEC on ABC primetime game.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group