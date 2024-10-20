AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — Another week, another shake-up in the latest AP Poll Top 25.
The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs knocked off No. 1 Texas Longhorns, 30-15, in Austin.
So what does that mean for this week’s rankings? Will the Dawgs jump to No. 1? Or will the Oregon Ducks take it?
The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Penn State
5. Texas
6. Miami (FL)
7. LSU
8. Iowa State
9. Clemson
10. Tennessee
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas A&M
14. Pittsburgh
15. Indiana
16. Alabama
17. Ole Miss
18. Kansas State
19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Illinois
22. Vanderbilt
23. Missouri
24. Army
25. Navy
The AP poll will be released on Sunday afternoon.
