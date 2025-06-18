Actress Dominique Thorne talks Atlanta roots ahead of Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’

ATLANTA — She’s already made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but next week, actress Dominique Thorne is headlining her own show.

Thorne will reprise her role as Riri Williams from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in “Ironheart,” premiering exclusively on Disney+ on June 24.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer sat down with the Cornell graduate who calls Atlanta to discuss what it meant to film the show here, and how inspiring it is to be a young Black girl taking the lead.

