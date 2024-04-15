2 people found injured on busy Atlanta road after drive-by shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said two people were injured after a shooting on Sunday night.
At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a person shot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, finding a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Another man was grazed by a bullet and treated on scene.
An investigation determined that this was a drive-by shooting.
Police did not identify either victim.
Investigators are still working to learn exactly what led up to this shooting.
