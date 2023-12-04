13-year-old girl seriously injured in car wreck in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a child was seriously injured following a wreck.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Metropolitan Parkway.
Police said when they got to the scene, they found three cars that had been involved in the accident.
The investigation showed that a Hyundai Elantra was turning onto Wells Street from Metropolitan Parkway when it was hit by a Nissan Altima. The Elantra then crashed into a Nissan Rogue.
The drivers of the Altima and Rogue were not injured.
The Elantra’s driver and three occupants suffered minor injuries.
A fifth occupant of the Elantra, a 13-year-old girl, was seriously injured.
Investigators said she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police said they are still investigating the circumstances of the wreck.
