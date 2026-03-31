Atlanta airport wait times website back up

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s website to check wait times is running again.

The website temporarily stopped updating the wait times for the past two weeks during the peak of the long TSA security lines at the airport. Some passengers told Channel 2 Action News that they waited over nine hours to get through TSA security.

Instead of posting the wait times, the airport placed a warning on the website urging passengers to arrive at least four hours before their flight.

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The lines appeared to have eased over the past few days and on Monday, TSA workers received some, but not of all, of their backpay after they missed at least two paychecks.

The Atlanta airport website shows wait times less than five minutes as of Tuesday morning.

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