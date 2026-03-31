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Atlanta airport wait times website back up

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Trump Says He'll Send ICE Agents To Airports If DHS Remains Unfunded ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 23: Travelers stand in long lines at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on March 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial government shutdown. U.S. President Donald Trump said ICE agents will be deployed to U.S. airports on Monday, with border czar Tom Homan in charge of the effort.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s website to check wait times is running again.

The website temporarily stopped updating the wait times for the past two weeks during the peak of the long TSA security lines at the airport. Some passengers told Channel 2 Action News that they waited over nine hours to get through TSA security.

Instead of posting the wait times, the airport placed a warning on the website urging passengers to arrive at least four hours before their flight.

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The lines appeared to have eased over the past few days and on Monday, TSA workers received some, but not of all, of their backpay after they missed at least two paychecks.

The Atlanta airport website shows wait times less than five minutes as of Tuesday morning.

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