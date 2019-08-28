AT&T workers strike is over 'effective immediately', union officials say

ATLANTA - The union representing more than 20,000 striking AT&T workers said early Wednesday that the strike was over.
However, they did not say whether an agreement had been reached on a new contract.
In a post on its web site, the Communications Workers of America said it had notified the management of AT&T that "we are ending the unfair labor practice strike and have agreed to return to work. The strike is over, effective immediately."
Union members were to be back at work by 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the union said.
The union members' contract with AT&T expired August 3. The strike was called late Friday and negotiations resumed on Monday. Union officials said the Monday talks were intense, but on Tuesday said they hoped to reach an agreement.
However, the announcement early Wednesday had no mention of a deal being struck.
Union members have said they were concerned about rising health care costs and job security at the $170 billion-a-year company.
This article was written by Michael E. Kanell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
