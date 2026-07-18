Another water main break reported in South Fulton, no boil water advisory

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says there’s another water main break in the City of South Fulton.

Those in the area of Stonewall Tell Road may experience low water pressure, but there’s no boil water advisory at this time, Watershed Management reported in a Saturday afternoon update.

The agency had just this afternoon given about 50,000 customers in South Fulton and Fairburn the all-clear to use their water. They were under a boil water advisory from a water main break on Friday.

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