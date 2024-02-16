American Idol premieres this Sunday on Channel 2. Will this Atlanta singer earn a trip to Hollywood?

ATLANTA — “American Idol” Season 22 debuts this Sunday night on WSB-TV and you’ll definitely want to tune in to watch Atlanta’s own Alto Moon.

He stopped by our WSB-TV studios and talked to Channel 2′s Lori Wilson about auditioning for the Idol judges.

“It’s surreal,” Moon told Wilson.

Moon said he tried to keep it together and take it all in standing before celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Georgia’s own Luke Bryan. He started watching the show back in Season 3.

“I was in kindergarten, first grade when I was first watching. Learning how to use the home phone and I had to vote for Ruben Studdard.”

The Alabama native said moving to Atlanta turned his American Idol dreams into reality. He moved to Atlanta five years ago and has been pursuing his passion ever since.

Which song did he audition with? One of his own. He hopes to make Atlanta proud.

“Make sure I brought the Southern charm,” Moon said.

You can find out if Moon made it to Hollywood during the 2-hour season premiere Sunday at 8 p.m.

