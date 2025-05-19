‘American Idol’ finale: Who won season 23? Plus Slater Nalley returns for one more performance

LOS ANGELES — “American Idol” crowned a season 23 winner live Sunday night on Channel 2.

The top three came down to John Foster, Breanna Nix and Jamal Roberts.

At the end of the night, Ryan Seacrest announced Roberts from Meridian, Mississippi as the winner. Foster finished second and Nix came in third.

Seacrest said that the show received more than 27 million votes, the highest total ever for an “Idol” season finale on ABC.

While Slater Nalley didn’t make it to the top three, the Lovett School senior and the rest of the top 14 returned for one more performance.

Nalley teamed up with judge Carrie Underwood for “I’m Gonna Love You,” before country singer Cody Johnson surprised a stunned Nalley on stage.

“American Idol” will return for its ninth season on ABC in 2026.

