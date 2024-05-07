American Cancer Society needs 100,000 Black women to participate in largest study of its kind

ATLANTA — The American Cancer Society announced it is launching one of the largest studies of its kind focused on cancer disparities in Black women. The study will need at least 100,000 women to participate.

It’s called the VOICES of Black Women to learn more about the cancer risk and outcomes for Black women across the country.

The goal is to enroll 100,000 women who fit the criteria from 20 states, including Georgia. It would last over the course of 30 years. The study had a soft launch back in October in Atlanta and Hampton Roads, Virginia.

“VOICES of Black Women represents a crucial step towards achieving health equity in a population that is long overdue,” said Dr. Alpa Patel. “The data we’ve uncovered through previous population studies has been critical in reducing the unacceptably high burden of cancer, but that reduction has sadly not been equal.”

Researchers are looking for Black women between 25-55 from all backgrounds and income levels who have not been diagnosed with cancer with the exception of some skin cancers.

The participants will answer a variety of questions based on their behavioral and environmental experiences and submit their responses through a survey. The study won’t require any of the women to participate in clinical testing or medications.

“By centering Black women’s voices and experiences, we can dig deeper in uncovering the unique challenges and barriers contributing to cancer disparities and develop tailored interventions to mitigate them,” Patel said.

Women who are interested in participating can click here to sign up.

The American Cancer Society estimates 63, 170 Georgians will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone. Of the patients, 18,740 are expected to die from their cancer battles.

