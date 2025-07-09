Amazon Prime Day: Watch out for scammers looking to take advantage of deals

ATLANTA — Amazon Prime Day is happening this week from July 8-July 11, but don’t get so focused on saving money that you forget to be careful.

Shoppers are being warned to stay vigilant as cyber criminals hope the excitement of deals means you will let your guard down.

The two things to look out for: links in emails or texts. They may be disguised as shipment updates, account errors or other messages that seem urgent.

Also watch out for fake websites with URLs similar to ones that your trust. Software company Check Point found in June alone more than a thousand new website domains with names resembling Amazon.

They may pop up as ads on your social media pages and look like legitimate sites.

“They’ll clone the log on page, the logo, the fonts, the color schemes to try and create these malicious logon pages to harvest credentials and payment information from unsuspecting users," said Check Point Software security architect Greg Pepper.

Experts say it takes only a few extra seconds to type the website into your browser to know you’re on the page you want to shop on or consider downloading a company’s app when placing orders on your phone.

Try to use credit cards where possible instead of debit cards. Fraud protection tends to be better with credit and that way your money isn’t tied up if there is an issue.

