Amazon launches 30-minute delivery service in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Amazon is expanding its delivery options in Atlanta.

The retail giant is now offering a new 30-minute delivery service called “Amazon Now.”

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Atlanta is one of four cities where the service is launching. Amazon Now will expand to dozens of other US cities.

Amazon Now can deliver thousands of items from groceries to everyday items. Amazon says in order to meet the 30-minute timeline, the service uses a smaller network of smaller locations to fulfil orders.

Prime Members will get a discounted delivery free of $3.99. Amazon Now will cost $13.99 for those who don’t have a Prime membership. There is also a small order fee of $1.99 for members and $3.99 for non-members for purchases under $15.

More information on the service can be found here.

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