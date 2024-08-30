Alabama man arrested 24 years after GA woman found stabbed to death, tied up in her home

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the 24-year-old cold-case murder of a pharmacist.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Julie Ann McDonald was found stabbed to death in her home in Walker County on June 11, 2000. She had been restrained and a checkbook was stolen from her home.
RELATED STORIES:
- PHOTOS: These Georgia cold cases were all solved by 1 lab
- PHOTOS: These cold homicide cases remain unsolved in Atlanta
- PHOTOS: Victims of the Atlanta Child Murders
Investigators believe she had been dead for several days before her body was discovered.
McDonald worked at a pharmacist at a hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Authorities announced Thursday that they arrested Clerance D. George, 63, of Birmingham, Alabama on murder charges after reexamining the case.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Investigators said they believe McDonald and George knew each other before she was killed.
George is in jail in Alabama and will be extradited back to Georgia.
©2024 Cox Media Group