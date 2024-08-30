Alabama man arrested 24 years after GA woman found stabbed to death, tied up in her home

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the 24-year-old cold-case murder of a pharmacist.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Julie Ann McDonald was found stabbed to death in her home in Walker County on June 11, 2000. She had been restrained and a checkbook was stolen from her home.

RELATED STORIES:

Investigators believe she had been dead for several days before her body was discovered.

McDonald worked at a pharmacist at a hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Authorities announced Thursday that they arrested Clerance D. George, 63, of Birmingham, Alabama on murder charges after reexamining the case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators said they believe McDonald and George knew each other before she was killed.

George is in jail in Alabama and will be extradited back to Georgia.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 SOLVED: Mary Anga Cowan Othram DNA lab in Texas has helped solve dozens of cold cases in recent years. Here are the cases they've helped solve in Georgia. In 1985, a woman was found unconscious on the side of the highway in Albany. She died at the hospital. In 2012, her remains were exhumed and a bone fragment was taken. In March 2022, Othram used DNA to identify her as Mary Anga Cowan, from Florida. (Othram Labs/DNA Solves)

©2024 Cox Media Group