AI tool in Georgia hospitals listens while you talk to your doctor

ATLANTA — There’s an increase in Georgia hospitals using artificial intelligence to help with patient care.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln learned several hospitals now use AI technology to keep records of what patients tell their doctors.

It’s called ambient listening, a new form of the technology that sits in the room with you and your doctor, listening in and creating notes from your visit.

Some say this technology is vastly improving patient care and easing doctor burnout, while others worry it threatens their privacy.

It starts like any doctor’s appointment or hospital visit, but after the introduction, technology most patients never notice kicks in until doctors introduce their new artificial intelligence assistant.

Ambient listening is designed to record and organize a summary of the visit.

“It keeps key details that you might not have remembered,” said Dr. Tricia Smith with Emory Hospital.

Smith has used the technology for more than six months and says it significantly reduces time spent documenting.

“It’s difficult for physicians to deliver care and also keep an accurate record,” she said.

Dr. Margaret Schutte with North Georgia Health System said she’s received little pushback from patients since the technology rolled out.

“The majority of the older folks say, ‘Girl, if it helps you, I love it. Let’s do it,’” she said.

Healthcare research firm KLAS found 79% of healthcare organizations now use some form of AI technology.

But some Georgia patients, like Stephanie Johnson, prefer a human ear.

“Because he can read my emotions and my expressions and the inflection in my voice, whereas AI would not be able to do so,” she said.

Sojourner Grimmett feels more optimistic. She said she experienced ambient listening at her last doctor’s visit.

“I liked that my doctor stayed engaged. She didn’t have to take notes while trying to give me eye contact,” she said.

But both say privacy remains a major concern.

“I’d be concerned. Data breaches are common,” Johnson said.

Matthew Zimmie vice president with North Georgia Health System, said they tested the technology for a year and have extensive protections to keep data secure.

“We piloted with about 25 of our providers,” he said.

Cybersecurity Expert Willis McDonald said he understands patients’ concerns.

“In hospitals, everything stays within the hospital,” he said.

He says HIPAA rules still apply, and AI-generated data is stored on secure hospital servers, not on doctors’ smartphones.

Audio captured through ambient listening uploads automatically to those secure servers.

“It’s just another tool placed on top to help with input,” McDonald said.

If a breach occurs, hospitals face hefty federal fines.

“They’re charged per record lost,” McDonald said. “There’s a lot of preparation and legal work behind implementing these systems.”

According to the HIPAA Journal, 2024 was the worst year for hospital data breaches — mostly caused by hacking, not ai misuse.

Fourteen breaches involved more than 1 million healthcare records.

Georgia lawmakers are now trying to stay ahead of the AI curve, introducing two house bills. One would prohibit making healthcare decisions based solely on AI, and the other gives the Georgia Technology Authority power to model statewide policies.

“I really put some kind of trust into companies and to my doctor, right? Hoping that, hey, it’ll be okay, and that this tool will be helpful for both of us,” Grimmett said.

Emory and North Georgia Health System use this technology across their systems in ERs and outpatient facilities. Piedmont and Northside hospitals say they also use forms of AI technology.

