A "warrior for peace" and a "true patriot." GA lawmakers react to death of Sen. John McCain

Georgia lawmakers from both parties honored Sen. John McCain's decades of service to his country in the hours after his death Saturday.
Former President Jimmy Carter staid in a statement Saturday night;
"John McCain was a man of honor, a true patriot in the best sense of the word. Americans will be forever grateful for his heroic military service and for his steadfast integrity as a member of the United States Senate."
Rep. John Lewis:
Senator John McCain was a warrior for peace. He will be deeply missed by people all around the world.— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) August 26, 2018
Gov. Nathan Deal
I had the honor of serving in Congress with Sen. John McCain, where I witnessed firsthand his character and enduring patriotism. This American hero will be missed, but his lifetime of public service will long be remembered. Sandra and I send our deepest condolences to his family.— Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) August 26, 2018
Stacey Abrams:
Senator John McCain was a man of unflinching integrity, who went above and beyond the call of duty in service to our country. This is a profound loss for our nation, and my thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as they mourn the passing of a giant.— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 26, 2018
Johnny Isakson:
The passing of @SenJohnMcCain is a loss not only for America, but for all mankind who love freedom and liberty. John sacrificed for the country he loved, in every way one could. As a soldier, a senator, and a citizen, John represented the best of America.— Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) August 26, 2018
Sen. David Perdue:
American patriot is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of John McCain. He dedicated his life to serving the country he loved so much & for that we will be eternally grateful. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/H3wVfQFohy— David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) August 26, 2018
John’s wit, wisdom, and leadership will be missed in the United States Senate – especially on the Armed Services Committee. Bonnie & I send our heartfelt prayers to Cindy, their children, and the entire McCain family during this very difficult time. (2/2)— David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) August 26, 2018
