8 people injured in crash involving MARTA bus near I-20, police say

ATLANTA — At least eight people were injured in a crash involving a MARTA bus Friday afternoon.

The accident happened as the bus was turning onto Windsor Street at the I-20 eastbound access ramp. MARTA police said a car turned in front of the bus.

Eight people requested to go to the hospital.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were several emergency vehicles and traffic was backed up. One car appeared to be spun around on the sidewalk.

The extent of the passenger’s injuries is unclear.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

