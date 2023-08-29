69-year-old man murdered while walking to a Georgia park, police arrest suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. — An arrest has been made after police said a man taking a walk to a LaGrange park took a deadly turn.

It was around 8 a.m. on Monday when LaGrange officers were called to Sunny Point Access on Mooty Bridge Road in regard to a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as Kenneth Stanley Dial, 69, dead from gunshot wounds.

Around 9 p.m. LaGrange Police said they arrested Billy Joe Tyler III for the murder of Dial.

LaGrange officials learned that Dial had come to the park to walk earlier in the morning, which was routine for him.

According to the police department, an acquaintance of Dial, who also went inside the park to walk, found him just before 8 a.m. and called 911 for help.

Witnesses in the area reported to authorities hearing gunshots around 7:30 a.m.

Monday night, police arrested Tyler on Park Avenue and charged him with the Murder of Kenneth Dial.

He was taken to the LaGrange Police Department and later to the Troup County Jail.

The investigation determined that Tyler attempted to rob Dial before shooting him and leaving the area.

Tyler was on active felony probation for a Robbery that occurred in the Metro Atlanta area.

