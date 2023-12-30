50-year-old Georgia woman arrested in North Carolina with drugs in her sock, deputies say

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — The Clay County North Carolina Sheriff’s Office said a 50-year-old Towns County woman was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 64.

According to North Carolina deputies, Brenda Anne Baldwin, of Hiawassee, was driving a Jeep Patrion near Fires Creek Road in Hayesville, N.C. when she was pulled over.

Deputies checked her identification and found she had an outstanding warrant from Towns County and she was arrested.

When asked by deputies if she had any drugs on her person, she said she did not.

A sergeant at the scene told her that if she entered their county detention center with drugs, she would face extra charges in addition to possession of drugs she had.

While en route to the Clay County Detention Center, Baldwin told deputies she had drugs in her sock.

At the facility, a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine and 14 green pills suspected of being a Schedule IV Controlled Substance were taken out of Baldwin’s sock, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, deputies said.

Since Baldwin later told deputies that she did have drugs in her sock, she was not charged with the more serious offense of bringing drugs into a detention facility, the sheriff’s office said.

As a result of the outstanding warrant from Georgia for her arrest, Baldwin was not allowed bond for release.

