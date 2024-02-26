4 Georgia inmates indicted for starting jail fire with bedding materials

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of men have been indicted in connection to setting a fire inside Bibb County Jail in late 2023.

Four inmates are accused of starting a fire inside the jail on Nov. 8, 2023.

The four inmates indicted were Tajiri Antwaun Harris, Gregory Arnett White, Shondricos Demetrick Ingram, Jr. and Leon Devon Stapleton.

Deputies said Harris was the one responsible for starting the fire. White, Ingram and Stapleton reportedly passed bedding materials to Harris to help spread the fire.

Deputies determined this after reviewing camera footage, according to the incident report.

Harris and Ingram had been previously arrested on a murder charge, while both Stapleton and White had been charged with robbery, according to WGXA.

