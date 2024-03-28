22 graduate from Atlanta program that trains young people for their future careers

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta and its leaders are celebrating nearly two dozen young people who took a big step forward Thursday.

They are graduating from a program that will help launch them into their careers.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach reported live from the At-Promise Center in southwest Atlanta where the ceremony was held.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens greeted and congratulated the 22 graduates from the workforce development program at the center.

“You have had to be resilient, you had to be strong, and you had to be determined and you met your challenges and lived to tell your own story,” Dickens said.

The program by the Atlanta Police Foundation and Urban League for ages 16 to 24 began in January and concluded Thursday. It was three months of hard work for the young people, including professional and vocational training, mock interviews and resume building.

TRENDING STORIES:

They also learned how to manage money and relationships.

The class includes those looking to go into welding and HVAC to entrepreneurship and nursing school.

“It gave me a better outlook on life, to be more professional, be straightforward and go for what I want,” graduate Gabriella Gatewood said.

The At-Work Program is currently offered at only one of the city’s three At-Promise Centers, but they hope to expand and are calling on businesses or anyone who offers coaching, mentorships, internships and job opportunities to step up.

“The investment you’ll make in them, does way more than just change their lives. It really helps to shape our entire community and our city,” Dickens said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Atlanta woman signs up for quick tax return option. Thieves steal $1,200 from her account in minutes An Atlanta woman signed up for a quick tax refund, but shortly after the money was deposited, it was gone.

©2023 Cox Media Group