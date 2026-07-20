2026 SEC Media Days: Full schedule, which coaches and players are speaking

ATHENS, Ga. — The Southeastern Conference will host its annual media days with the 2026 college football season only a few weeks away.
Atlanta hosted last year’s SEC Media Days. This year, they are taking place in Tampa, Florida.
The 2026 SEC Media Days will open Monday with a state of the conference address from Commissioner Greg Sankey. University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo will have live coverage Monday and Tuesday from Tampa on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
What is the SEC Media Days schedule?
MONDAY, July 20
- Kentucky – Will Stein
- Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
- Oklahoma - Brent Venables
- Tennessee – Josh Heupel
TUESDAY, July 21
- Auburn – Alex Golesh
- Georgia – Kirby Smart
- South Carolina – Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 22
- Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
- Florida – Jon Sumrall
- Ole Miss – Pete Golding
- Texas A&M – Mike Elko
THURSDAY, July 23
- Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield
- LSU – Lane Kiffin
- Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
- Texas – Steve Sarkisian
Who is attending SEC Media Days?
Alabama
- Zabien Brown, DB
- Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR
- Bray Hubbard, DB
Arkansas
- Caden Kitler, OL
- Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE
- Sutton Smith, RB
Auburn
- Champ Anthony, DB
- Byrum Brown, QB
- Alex McPherson, K
Florida
- Jadan Baugh, RB
- Myles Graham, LB
- Vernell Brown III, WR
Georgia
- Drew Bobo, OL
- Gunner Stockton, QB
- Raylen Wilson, LB
Kentucky
- Ty Bryant, S
- Kenny Minchey, QB
- Willie Rodriguez, TE
LSU
- TJ Dottery, LB
- Trey’Dez Green, TE
- Whit Weeks, LB
Ole Miss
- Trinidad Chambliss, QB
- Will Echoles, DT
- Kewan Lacy, RB
Mississippi State
- Anthony Evans III, WR
- Kelley Jones, CB
- Kamario Taylor, QB
Missouri
- Cayden Green, OL
- Jamal Roberts, RB
- Nicholas Rodriguez, LB
Oklahoma
- John Mateer, QB
- Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL
- Taylor Wein, DL
South Carolina
- Nyck Harbor, WR
- LaNorris Sellers, QB
- Peyton Williams, DB
Tennessee
- DeSean Bishop, RB
- Arion Carter, LB
- Jeremiah Telander, LB
Texas
- Trevor Goosby, OL
- Arch Manning, QB
- Colin Simmons, DE
Texas A&M
- Daymion Sanford, LB
- Marcus Ratcliffe, S
- Marcel Reed, QB
Vanderbilt
- Sedrick Alexander, RB
- Issa Ouattara, DL
- Junior Sherrill, WR
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group