Georgia grand jury: Read the full indictment against Trump and his allies

ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Those indicted include Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more. The charges in this case date back to the Nov. 2020 presidential election after Trump lost to now-President Joe Biden here in Georgia.

Read the full document, which is 98 pages long, below with the list of charges against each person in the indictment.

