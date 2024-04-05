2 Ga. men arrested after GBI seizes $23,000 worth of drugs across 2 counties

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia men have been arrested on multiple charges after they were caught with an estimated $23,000 worth of drugs across two counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said Travis Sims, 49, and Derrance Damon, 43, were arrested after a three-month, multi-agency investigation. Sims and Damon were arrested after the GBI executed search warrants at a home in Cleveland and a storage unit in Gainesville.

Agents seized a half pound of suspected fentanyl, more than 100 grams of crack cocaine, half an ounce of powder cocaine, numerous prescription pills and guns.

The drugs had an estimated value of $23,000.

Sims was arrested and charged with the trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and sale of cocaine. Damon was arrested and charged with trafficking of fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

