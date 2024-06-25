19-year-old shot by stray bullet as she was driving through a parking lot in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.
Police said on Monday evening, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Redan Road.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old woman in a car who had been shot.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the victim does not appear to be the intended target.
According to the investigation, multiple shots were fired in a parking lot and one of the bullets hit the victim as she was passing by the location.
Police did not mention any details about a possible suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
