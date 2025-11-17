18-year-old dying from rare brain cancer baptized in Gulf of Mexico with community’s help

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A community in Florida came together to fulfill the baptism wish of Caden Speck, an 18-year-old from Georgia battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Diagnosed in 2022, Speck has been undergoing treatment in Atlanta for one of the rarest forms of brain cancer, CNN affiliate WTSP reported.

Despite his health challenges, he had a strong desire to be baptized in the Gulf of Mexico, a wish that was realized last week with the support of his loved ones and the local community in Pinellas County, Florida.

“He’s always there for anyone who needs it,” said Jasmine Hancock, Speck’s girlfriend.

Pastor Grayson Wells of Grace Family Church, who conducted the baptism, described Speck as “very courageous.”

He added, “We’re all called to be bold for one another no matter what our circumstances are.”

“You want to just cry at everything and the hand that he’s been dealt because he’s 18, and he doesn’t deserve this,” said Kristin Hancock, referred to as Speck’s “aunt.”

She added, “He told me that his name meant warrior. I believe it. I’ve seen that in him.”

Kristen Hancock, who organized the event, initially reached out on Facebook asking for prayers and a pastor willing to perform the baptism on short notice. The response was overwhelming, with offers of support pouring in from the community, including boat captains offering tours of the islands.

Despite being barely able to walk due to his condition, Speck was determined to proceed with the baptism.

“We can reschedule. If you’re not feeling well we can go to the emergency room,” Kristen Hancock recalled telling him, to which he replied, “No, I’m going. I’m going. I have a mission.”

Cody Lejeune, who attended the baptism, expressed the significance of the event, saying, “It means everything for me to see him, in as bad of shape as he’s in, to get baptized.”

While many asked how they could help, the consistent response was that what Speck needed most were prayers.

He has stopped all treatments as of late last month and may be moving into hospice care in the coming months. His family says he plans to stay in Florida until Thanksgiving and then return to Georgia.

Speck said he hopes to return for a full immersion baptism when he regains strength.

