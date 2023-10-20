16-year-old south Ga. high school athlete dies after ATV accident at friend’s home

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia community is rallying around the family of a 16-year-old high school football player who died in an accident.

Wyatt Murphy died on Oct. 12 from his injuries after an ATV accident at a friend’s house, according to his obituary. Murphy played varsity football for East Laurens High School. The team honored him at Friday night’s game.

“Our hearts are heavy as we announce the untimely passing of our East Laurens High School Falcon, Wyatt Murphy. Wyatt’s kind heart and generous spirit will be missed by all who loved him. We are grateful for the short time we had him in our lives,” the district wrote in a statement.

“The lasting impact of his presence will forever be in our hearts. It is during times like these that you have to lean on one another for strength. Keep his family, friends, teammates, teachers, and the Falcon community in your thoughts and prayers, as they navigate through another loss. Fly high, Wyatt! You have earned your eternal wings.

Murphy’s family wrote that he loved being part of the high school football, baseball and wrestling teams.

“We will always cherish the leadership and love poured out to him by his coaches.”

He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking with his uncles and helping around his family’s farm.

In lieu of flowers, Murphy’s family asks that donations be made in his name to East Laurens High School Football.

