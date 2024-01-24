100 Black Men of Douglasville greet students on 100th day of school with inspiring message

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County Schools marked the 100th day of the school year on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, many kids dressed up as old folks, wearing wigs and even walking with a cane.

For students arriving at New Manchester Elementary School, they were also greeted by the high-fives and smiles from “100 Black Men of Douglasville” group.

“We’re from all facets of life, some business, some law enforcement, some education,” Braxton Banks told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach. “Focus of the day is just showing kids positive energy.”

The group wanted to show students real-life examples of what leaders look like, those living and working in their own community.

“Who we are out here each and every day, being positive role models that they sometimes don’t see on TV,” Orrick Curry said.

At the end of the school day, the organization awarded brand-new tablets to five winners of a writing contest marking the 100th day. But the men also get something out of it.

“Kids always bring out energy. Just great to give back and celebrate kids 100 days of school,” Lishers Mahone said.

Just being there is giving an education the kids may not get from a classroom.

“Good morning, young man. Come on, we’re here for you.”

The 100 Black Men of America says the focus is on mentorship across a lifetime and preparing young men and women to realize their highest potential. It appears the Douglasville group achieved that at New Manchester on Wednesday.

