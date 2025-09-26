How much does it cost to raise a child in 2025

Thinking about starting a family—or already expecting? You’re not alone in asking the big question: Can we actually afford this?

The average cost to raise a child to age 18 is now estimated to be between $297,000 and $331,933, depending on income and geography—not including college.

That breaks down to $16,000–$30,000 per year, with costs rising sharply in high-cost states, Domain Money reports.

Key Takeaways

Top 3 expenses: Housing (29%), Food (18%), Childcare/Education (16%).

Annual cost varies significantly by location: ~$16,000 (Mississippi) to ~$36,000 + (Hawai'i, MA).

Inflation, surprise costs, and college drive long-term costs higher.

Cost per child can decrease with siblings—but cumulative expenses grow.

Inflation continues to increase child-rearing costs, affecting everything from food to college tuition.

A 529 College Savings Plan helps reduce financial stress later.

Raising a child is no small investment. Data from 2017 found that it would cost roughly $233,610 on average, focusing on necessities like housing, food, childcare, and education, but it doesn't factor in the cost of a college education. This figure also doesn't account for the increased cost of living experienced by families over the last eight years, and more recent estimates have the new total at $389,000 (over 18 years) in today's economy.

Many families also face additional costs they don’t see coming, like extracurricular activities, medical emergencies, and, of course, inflation, which can substantially increase the cost of raising children over time.

What you spend can also depend on where you live and how much money you make. Families in expensive states like California or New York tend to pay more for housing, food, and transportation, while families in rural areas may have lower costs in some categories but higher transportation or childcare expenses.

How Much Does It Cost Per Year?

A pie chart breaking down the top costs that make up an average family. (Stacker/Stacker)

Domain Money

Breaking child-rearing costs down by monthly and yearly expenses helps to make the numbers less overwhelming. Here's a typical breakdown of these annual costs for an average family:

Housing (29%): Housing is often the largest expense when raising children. You may need to move to a bigger home or apartment to accommodate your growing family, which increases rent or mortgage payments. Utility costs often rise as well.

Housing is often the largest expense when raising children. You may need to move to a bigger home or apartment to accommodate your growing family, which increases rent or mortgage payments. Utility costs often rise as well. Food (18%): Feeding a child from birth through adolescence isn't cheap. You might start with formula or baby food, then progress to solid meals, snacks, and eventually the massive appetites of teenagers. Buying food in economical quantities can help save a lot in the long run.

Feeding a child from birth through adolescence isn't cheap. You might start with formula or baby food, then progress to solid meals, snacks, and eventually the massive appetites of teenagers. Buying food in economical quantities can help save a lot in the long run. Childcare and Education (16%): Daycare, preschool, after-school programs, and extracurricular activities can quickly eat into your budget. However, this can vary widely depending on your location and choices.

Daycare, preschool, after-school programs, and extracurricular activities can quickly eat into your budget. However, this can vary widely depending on your location and choices. Transportation (15%): Getting kids to and from school, soccer practice, and other activities means higher gas bills and more wear and tear on the car. For families in cities, transportation costs might include public transit passes, taxis, or ride-share services.

Getting kids to and from school, soccer practice, and other activities means higher gas bills and more wear and tear on the car. For families in cities, transportation costs might include public transit passes, taxis, or ride-share services. Healthcare (9%): From routine checkups to unexpected medical bills, healthcare is another major expense. Insurance premiums, co-pays, and out-of-pocket expenses for things like glasses or braces all add up.

From routine checkups to unexpected medical bills, healthcare is another major expense. Insurance premiums, co-pays, and out-of-pocket expenses for things like glasses or braces all add up. Clothing (6%): Children outgrow clothing quickly, which means frequent purchases of new clothes. Seasonal changes and school uniforms can also contribute to these costs.

Children outgrow clothing quickly, which means frequent purchases of new clothes. Seasonal changes and school uniforms can also contribute to these costs. Miscellaneous (7%): This category includes expenses like toys, books, entertainment, and other day-to-day costs that don't fall into the other categories.

State-by-State Cost Comparison

Where you live plays a major role in what it actually costs to raise a child—and the difference between states can be staggering. According to a 2024 SmartAsset study, the annual cost of raising a child ranges from just over $16,000 in Mississippi to nearly $36,000 in Massachusetts. That's more than double the cost, depending solely on your ZIP code.

In higher-cost states like Massachusetts, Hawai‘i, and Connecticut, childcare alone can run families over $19,000 a year. Add housing, medical expenses, and transportation, and annual costs can climb past $30,000. Meanwhile, families in states like Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana face significantly lower expenses, especially for childcare and housing.

Over time, these differences add up: raising a child to age 18 could cost up to $439,000 more in Massachusetts than in Mississippi.

These geographic cost disparities are a critical—but often overlooked—factor in family financial planning. Whether you're budgeting for your first child or navigating expenses with multiple kids, where you call home shapes your financial roadmap. A clear, personalized plan can help you balance location-based costs with long-term goals.

From Diapers to Driving Lessons: Cost by Age

Table listing key expenses and estimated costs per age range when having children. (Stacker/Stacker)

Domain Money

Prenatal and Delivery

The expenses begin before your child is even born, so budgeting for a baby is essential. Between prenatal care, vitamins, and delivery costs, the bills can start stacking up fast. The cost of delivering a baby in a hospital can range anywhere from $5,000 to $11,000, depending on insurance coverage and complications.

If you opt for a midwife or birthing center, those costs may be a bit lower, but they can still be significant. You’ll also need to set money aside for prenatal visits, tests, and other necessities during pregnancy.

Infants and Toddlers (0–3)

The first few years of life are packed with costs that add up quickly. From diapers to baby gear to childcare, the expenses are ongoing. Many families face the decision of whether one parent should stay home to avoid full-time childcare costs or continue working and pay for daycare or a nanny.

Diapers: Expect to pay around $70-$80 per month for diapers.

Expect to pay around $70-$80 per month for diapers. Formula: If your baby uses formula, this can add another $50-$150 per month, depending on the brand.

If your baby uses formula, this can add another $50-$150 per month, depending on the brand. Childcare: Childcare costs can be a huge chunk of your budget, ranging from $700 to $3,000 per month, depending on where you live and what type of care you choose.

Early Childhood (4-8)

As your child grows, you’ll still need to cover essentials like food, clothing, and healthcare, but education becomes a major factor. Preschool, after-school programs, and other activities start to take a bigger slice of the household budget.

Preschool tuition: This can vary widely but typically costs between $4,500 and$13,000 per year, depending on your location and whether the school is public or private.

This can vary widely but typically costs between $4,500 and$13,000 per year, depending on your location and whether the school is public or private. Extracurricular activities: From sports to dance to art classes, these activities can cost between $500 and $2,000 annually, depending on your child's involvement.

Middle Childhood (9-12)

Middle childhood often comes with more structured activities, like sports teams, clubs, and summer camps. Technology costs may also start creeping up, as many kids at this age need devices for schoolwork and social activities.

Food costs: At this stage, expect to spend more on food—about $200 per month as their appetites grow.

At this stage, expect to spend more on food—about $200 per month as their appetites grow. Clothing: Kids grow fast, and you may need to allocate as much as $50 to $100 per month for new clothes and shoes.

Teen Years (13-18)

Teenagers bring their own set of financial challenges. Along with the basics, you’ll likely spend more on car expenses, extracurricular activities, and college preparation.

Car expenses: If your teen is driving, you'll need to account for the costs of a second car, gas, insurance, and maintenance, which can add up to an average annual cost of $3,000 to $5,000.

If your teen is driving, you'll need to account for the costs of a second car, gas, insurance, and maintenance, which can add up to an average annual cost of $3,000 to $5,000. High school and extracurriculars: Even if your child attends public school, you may still need to budget for extracurriculars, sports fees, and private tutoring, which can cost several thousand dollars per year.

Surprise Expenses No One Tells You About

Raising a child comes with plenty of expenses that sneak up on even the most prepared parents. Beyond basics like food and childcare, unexpected costs can quietly add up and stretch your budget. Instead of being caught off guard, think of these as the "pop quizzes" of parenting. They can be stressful—but manageable with a bit of prep. A small rainy day fund can go a long way in reducing money stress when life throws curveballs. Here are some common surprise expenses to keep in mind:

Technology upgrades: As kids grow, they'll need laptops, tablets, and other gadgets for school. Upgrades, repairs, and replacements can easily add several hundred dollars a year.

As kids grow, they'll need laptops, tablets, and other gadgets for school. Upgrades, repairs, and replacements can easily add several hundred dollars a year. Medical emergencies: Beyond routine checkups, unexpected health issues or accidents can lead to extra medical bills. Having a dedicated fund for these moments can save stress and surprise costs.

Beyond routine checkups, unexpected health issues or accidents can lead to extra medical bills. Having a dedicated fund for these moments can save stress and surprise costs. Extracurricular supplies: Sports, music, and other activities often require gear, uniforms, or special equipment, adding hundreds to your annual expenses.

Sports, music, and other activities often require gear, uniforms, or special equipment, adding hundreds to your annual expenses. Household upgrades and childproofing: Kids outgrow baby gates and outlet covers, and furniture or fixtures may need replacing or upgrading to keep your home safe and functional.

Kids outgrow baby gates and outlet covers, and furniture or fixtures may need replacing or upgrading to keep your home safe and functional. Increased utility bills: More people at home means more water, electricity, and heating or cooling costs—these bills can climb as your family grows.

More people at home means more water, electricity, and heating or cooling costs—these bills can climb as your family grows. Pet expenses: Many children ask for pets, which come with their own recurring costs: food, grooming, vet visits, and sometimes unexpected emergencies.

Setting up a “miscellaneous” savings fund for these kinds of surprise costs can help keep your finances on track—and your stress levels low—when life throws a curveball.

Raising Multiple Kids: Does It Cost Less?

If you have at least two children, you might find that the overall cost per child decreases a little, thanks to hand-me-downs and shared resources. However, the additional child costs can still add up. While a Lending Tree estimate suggests that the expense of raising each additional child is lower, families often find that miscellaneous expenses like extracurriculars, clothing, and even food tend to multiply quickly.

One area where costs rise significantly is education. Even with hand-me-downs for clothes and toys, each child may need their own extracurriculars, sports teams, and eventually college tuition. Some parents find it helpful to set up 529 College Savings Plans for each child to stay organized.‍

How Income Affects Your Spending

How much you spend raising your children is deeply influenced by your income. Higher-earning families tend to spend more on education, extracurriculars, and vacations, while lower- and middle-income families often prioritize essentials like housing, food, and healthcare.

Setting clear savings goals is key for any family, regardless of earnings. Having separate accounts for long-term expenses like college or big medical bills can help you stay on track. Parents who start saving early, even if it’s a small amount each month, are often better prepared when big-ticket expenses come up later.

For example, setting up automatic transfers into a 529 College Savings Plan or other investment accounts can help you gradually build up a financial cushion for future costs like college or emergencies.

Another factor to consider is balancing short-term and long-term savings. In the short term, you might need to cover expenses like new baby gear, childcare, or even unexpected medical bills.

But in the long term, you should think about bigger financial goals, like saving for your child’s education or helping them buy their first car. Revisiting your savings goals regularly and adjusting them as your income changes can help you stay financially flexible as your family grows.‍

Smart Ways to Manage the Cost

Raising a child comes with plenty of financial challenges, but there are ways to make it more manageable. Planning ahead and developing smart financial habits can reduce some of the pressure. Here are a few practical tips to keep things under control:

Budget early: Start tracking your expenses even before your child is born. Knowing where your money is going helps you make better decisions about what to cut or where to save.

Start tracking your expenses even before your child is born. Knowing where your money is going helps you make better decisions about what to cut or where to save. Cut childcare costs: Childcare can be one of the biggest expenses, so look into cost-saving options like nanny shares, family care, or adjusting work schedules to minimize full-time childcare.

Childcare can be one of the biggest expenses, so look into cost-saving options like nanny shares, family care, or adjusting work schedules to minimize full-time childcare. Meal planning: Planning meals ahead of time and buying in economical quantities can significantly reduce your grocery bill, especially as your kids grow and eat more.

Planning meals ahead of time and buying in economical quantities can significantly reduce your grocery bill, especially as your kids grow and eat more. Buy used: Kids outgrow clothes and toys quickly, so there's no need to buy everything new. Shopping on Facebook Marketplace or other used marketplaces or getting hand-me-downs from friends can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars over the years.

Kids outgrow clothes and toys quickly, so there's no need to buy everything new. Shopping on Facebook Marketplace or other used marketplaces or getting hand-me-downs from friends can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars over the years. Tax benefits: Don't forget to take advantage of tax credits like the Child Tax Credit or Dependent Care Credit. These can help offset some of the expenses that come with raising children.

Don't forget to take advantage of tax credits like the Child Tax Credit or Dependent Care Credit. These can help offset some of the expenses that come with raising children. Shop for discounts: Keep an eye out for sales and discounts on everything from clothing to school supplies. Timing your purchases and shopping in bulk can add up to big savings.

By staying mindful of your spending and making adjustments along the way, you can help reduce some of the financial stress that comes with raising kids.

College Costs Are a Whole New Ball Game

When it comes to college expenses, tuition is only part of the equation. Planning ahead for all the costs associated with higher education can help you avoid financial surprises down the road. Let’s break it down:

Tuition and fees: This is the big one, and it varies widely. Public universities (in-state) cost around $10,560 per year, while private universities can charge anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 per year. On top of tuition, don't forget fees for labs, technology, and student activities.

This is the big one, and it varies widely. Public universities (in-state) cost around $10,560 per year, while private universities can charge anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 per year. On top of tuition, don't forget fees for labs, technology, and student activities. Room and board: If your child lives on campus, room and board can run from $10,000 to $14,000 per year. If they live off-campus, rent and utilities need to be factored in. And don't forget, they'll need to buy food if they aren't part of the school dining program.

If your child lives on campus, room and board can run from $10,000 to $14,000 per year. If they live off-campus, rent and utilities need to be factored in. And don't forget, they'll need to buy food if they aren't part of the school dining program. Books and supplies: Textbooks and school supplies can cost $500 to $1,200 per year. Depending on your child's major, this cost can vary, with some programs requiring expensive equipment or software.

Textbooks and school supplies can cost $500 to $1,200 per year. Depending on your child's major, this cost can vary, with some programs requiring expensive equipment or software. Technology: A reliable laptop is essential, and this can range from $500 to $1,500. Don't forget about software or repairs, which can add to the bill over the years.

A reliable laptop is essential, and this can range from $500 to $1,500. Don't forget about software or repairs, which can add to the bill over the years. Transportation: Whether your child is driving or taking public transit, transportation costs need to be considered. If they attend a school far from home, airfare or bus tickets for holidays and breaks can add several hundred dollars per year to your expenses.

Whether your child is driving or taking public transit, transportation costs need to be considered. If they attend a school far from home, airfare or bus tickets for holidays and breaks can add several hundred dollars per year to your expenses. Personal expenses: These include clothing, entertainment, laundry, and other day-to-day necessities. Budgeting $500 to $1,500 per year for these miscellaneous expenses is a good idea, depending on your child's lifestyle.

These include clothing, entertainment, laundry, and other day-to-day necessities. Budgeting $500 to $1,500 per year for these miscellaneous expenses is a good idea, depending on your child's lifestyle. Health insurance: Many universities require students to have health insurance, and if your child isn't covered under your plan, expect to pay around $1,000 to $3,000 per year for campus health plans.

By starting a 529 College Savings Plan early, you can take advantage of tax benefits while saving for these various costs. The earlier you start, the more time your money has to grow and help cover not just tuition but also these other essential expenses.‍

Do You Need a Financial Advisor?

Deciding whether or not to hire a financial advisor is a personal choice. You don’t need a financial advisor to raise a child—but if you’re juggling daycare costs, planning for college, and trying to save for retirement? A trusted expert can take some of that weight off your shoulders.. A financial advisor can help you create a customized plan that fits your family’s unique financial situation and ensure that you’re making the most of your income and savings.

For some parents, especially those with high incomes or complex financial situations, working with an advisor can provide peace of mind and long-term planning strategies. It’s worth considering if you feel unsure about how to allocate your resources or invest for your family’s future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How much does it cost to raise a child in the U.S.?

Based on inflation-adjusted projections of USDA's most recent data, it costs a middle-income family approximately $331,933 to raise a child to age 18. This doesn't include college costs, which can add significantly to the total.

How much do families spend on children each year?

On average, families spend about $16,978 per year per child. However, this varies based on factors like income, geographic location, and family size.

Is having a baby expensive?‍

Yes, from prenatal care to delivery, having a baby can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $11,000, depending on insurance coverage and any complications during childbirth.

How much does it cost to support a child for 1 year?

On average, it costs about $22,850 per year to raise a young child, but this varies by state—from around $16,000 in affordable areas to nearly $36,000 in expensive ones. Costs cover food, childcare, housing, medical care, and more, shifting as your child grows.

This story was produced by Domain Money and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.