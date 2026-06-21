State’s largest documented robust redhorse found in Savannah River

Georgia Department of Natural Resources staff caught and released the largest robust redhorse they’ve ever documented.

The agency staff made the huge find while sampling spawning robust redhorse at Augusta Shoals last month.

The massive fish was 31 inches long and weighing 20.8 pounds. Program manager Matthew Rowe said the fish “could be over 30 years old” because of its size.

Georgia DNR said the oldest robust redhorse on record is 27 years old.

The robust redhorse was released back into the Savannah River after a checkup.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources was conducting the survey as part of a partnership with North and South Carolina and other partners.

Robust redhorse are a rare, protected species that have large, molar-like teeth to munch on snails, mussels and other invertebrates.

To distinguish the robust redhorse from carp, bowfishers should look for a long dorsal fin base, barbels and no big, fleshy lips, Georgia DNR said.

The fish have been documents to move more than 60 miles in the lower Savannah and Ocmulgee rivers.

Learn more about fish identification here.

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