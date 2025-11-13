Georgia teen fatally shoots friend while showing off gun, police say

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A nineteen-year-old is facing charges after he shot his friend to death, police say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 7, around 9:15 p.m., Valdosta officers were called to a home on North Troup Street after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found McArthur Howard, 21, with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, officials said.

Despite first aid efforts by officers and emergency responders, Howard died from his injuries at South Georgia Medical Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

Valdosta detectives began investigating the shooting.

Detectives determined Howard was inside the home with 19-year-old LC Strawder, who was showing him a gun when it accidentally discharged.

The following day, Strawder met with detectives at the police department. Following their discussion, Strawder was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He was booked into the Lowndes County Jail

The case remains under investigation, and further charges may be pending.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group